"Best $2K I Ever Spent!" The 1% Rages In The Mud, Round 2

[Ah, the plight of the 1%...while his 99% contemporaries are pissed off about the failure of our institutions, this 1%er can't get over his anger for the empty Hunt Keg.]

While we have given insight to absurd things wealthy people do, such as "glamping," and boozy brunching, yesterday we brought you another to add to the list: The Hunt. The event that is basically another reason (see: Polo) for rich people to act like frat bros in a field. Today we are back to provide you with a play-by-play of how such a day of endless boozing in the mud occurs. Take a look at a day in the life of a 1%er... [All photos via Facebook]